Pixar’s ‘Inside the Mind’ movie gets official title and release date

Pete Docter’s forthcoming Pixar movie has a release date – not to mention a new, shorter title.

The film formerly dubbed “Untitled Pixar Movie That Takes You Inside the Mind” (phew!) has been re-titled “Inside Out” and set for release on June 19, 2015, according to a tweet sent out by the animation studio on Wednesday. Slated to be written and directed by Pixar regular Pete Docter (“Monsters Inc.,” “Up”), the film will be set, appropriately enough, inside the mind of a young girl (official synopsis below).

Up next for Pixar is this summer’s “Monsters Inc.” sequel “Monsters University,” which is slated for release on June 21. Also in the pipeline are “The Good Dinosaur” directed by Bob Peterson (“Up”) and co-directed by Peter Sohn (May 30, 2014); “Finding Nemo” sequel “Finding Dory” (November 25, 2015) directed by Andrew Stanton; and “Untitled Pixar Movie About Dia de los Muertos” directed by Lee Unkrich (“Toy Story 3”).

Official “Inside Out” synopsis:

“Pixar takes audiences on incredible journeys into extraordinary worlds: from the darkest depths of the ocean to the top of the tepui mountains in South America; from the fictional metropolis of Monstropolis to a futuristic fantasy of outer space. From director Pete Docter (‘Up’, ‘Monsters, Inc.’) and producer Jonas Rivera (‘Up’), the inventive new film will take you to a place that everyone knows, but no one has ever seen: the world inside the human mind.”