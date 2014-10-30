PJ Harvey covered Nick Cave’s ‘Red Right Hand’: Hear it now

10.30.14 4 years ago

PJ Harvey hasn't been very active since the release of her insanely good 2011 album “Let England Shake,” but she's reappeared for “Peaky Blinders,” to cover a classic Nick Cave Tune.

Harvey covered the Bad Seeds frontman's “Red Right Hand” for the BBC drama, and BBC radio has now premiered it.

Put on your Halloween costume early, because this one's creepy.

Harvey and Cave have long existed in the same music circles; check out their collaborative song “Henry Lee” from Cave's “Murder Ballads” below. “Red Right Hand” was from Cave's “Let Love In.”

ICYMI, here's my interview with Nick Cave about his “20,000 Days On Earth” documentary.

TAGSbbcNICK CAVEpeaky blindersPJ HARVEYred right hand

