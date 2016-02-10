Play ‘Where’s Dory?’ with 4 new gorgeous ‘Finding Dory’ posters

Finding Nemo is my favorite Pixar film, in large part thanks to the mesmerizingly gorgeous seascape created by Pixar”s animation wizards. I”m stoked to return to this beautifully crafted reef in Finding Dory, and the four new posters released for the movie today have me all the more excited to see this colorful, textured world on the big screen again. Seriously, these are movie posters I”d consider getting framed and hung on my wall.

Also: You can play a fun game of “Where”s Dory?” with these posters, albeit a game that”s a bit easier than “Where”s Waldo?” Dory probably has a harder time finding herself than we do.

Finding Dory – which reunites Dory with her friends Nemo and Marlin on a search for answers about her past – opens in theaters on June 17, 2016. Ellen DeGeneres is returning to voice our favorite forgetful blue tang.

Take a look at the posters below and click on any of them to see a larger version.