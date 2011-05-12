‘Playboy,’ ‘Awake,’ ‘Grimm’ join NBC’s slate

If you thought NBC was through with its series orders after picking up four shows yesterday, you obviously haven’t seen the number of holes in the network schedule. On Thursday (May 12), NBC moved to fill a few more of those gaps with the addition new dramas “Awake,” “The Playboy Club” and “Grimm.”

Let’s credit The Hollywood Reporter with the news, which broke everywhere on Thursday evening.

“Awake” is the pilot formerly known as “REM,” from “Lone Star” and “The Beaver” scribe Kyle Killen. Directed by David Slade (“Twilight Saga: Eclipse”), the drama features Jason Isaacs as a cop who’s living two different versions of life in the aftermath of a tragic car crash, one when he’s “awake” and the other when he closes his eyes. The pilot co-stars Cherry Jones and Wilmer Valderrama.

Another off-kilter procedural, “Grimm” stars David Giuntoli as a detective who discovers that not only are fairy tales real, but mythical and supernatural critters are all around. Created by David Greenwalt (“Angel”) and Jim Kouf, “Grimm” also features Sasha Roiz, Silas Weir Mitchell and Kate Burton. Note that the pickup for “Grimm” is probably a nail in the coffin of “17th Precinct.”

The final drama and the one sure to stir up the most excitement from the Parents Television Council is “The Playboy Club,” set fittingly in a Playboy Club in 1960s Chicago. Eddie Cibrian, Amber Heard and Jenna Dewan are among the stars. There has already been pointless trumped up controversy stemming from a nudity clause in the actors’ contract, this despite all involved parties insisting that nobody actually intended to bring nudity to NBC, even in the 10 p.m. hour.

NBC will present its full schedule to advertisers on Monday (May 16), though it may be revealed to the press on Sunday.

Stay tuned.