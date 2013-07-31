Please let these movie franchises die a peaceful death

Hollywood loves franchises. Why? Because they make loads and loads of money for their respective studios. But what happens when a franchise overstays its welcome? Are healthy box-office returns a good enough reason to keep them going? We here at HitFix say “no” – and we’ve compiled a list of ten such franchises that fit our criteria for termination.
Check out our picks below. Do you agree or disagree with our choices? What did we forget? After sounding off in the comments, vote for the franchises you think need to be put to rest further down.
I think that articles like this are a little elitist and arrogant.
“We don’t like these movies and because we are smarter than the millions of people who apparently enjoy them, we demand that you stop making them!”
Don’t get me wrong, I know how sad it is to witness a former great series getting watered down by lame sequels and I know that not everything that is enjoyed by the (or a) majority is automatically good (Hey, just a few centuries ago we were totally into public witch trials!) but I (and I’m sure everybody who worked on that list) also knows the feeling, when others critizise something I like. And we all like things that are hated by others, because it’s apparently the worst thing ever.
And to be honest, I don’t mind when random commenters go like “Waaaah, make it stop! I hate it!”, paid writers should be better than this. (Although they technically already are, just by better grammar and the lack of personal attacks.)
Seriously. This is the kind of article I’d expect from Zergnet, not Hitfix.
This is a strange argument for me to wrap my head around. I feel like it distills down to “don’t write mean things about popular movies,” which is kind of what critics are supposed to do.
And popular is even a stretch for some of these movies. I think the reason most of them made the list is because hardly anyone really likes them anymore, but they’re just coasting on the popularity of previous installments. I mean, you could make a new Indiana Jones movie about him getting hip surgery and it would probably still gross $800 million.
I voted for “Paranormal Activity”, “Underworld” & “Scary Movie” to be put down.
“Resident Evil” is underrated because it keeps getting more random which is downright fascinating to watch (like the randomness of the game series too, which is really only a zombie only affair for, like, an hour or so in the first one). Also watching Sienna Guillory and Mila Jolovich smack the bejesus out of each other in the last film was oh-so-satisfying in so many, many ways.
I’ve not seen the most recent Die Hard movie, but of the rest of the series, I’d say that the second one is my least favorite by a significant margin. It’s just a really bad movie that does not hold up well at all. The fourth movie takes a lot of flak, and yeah I’ll concede that it isn’t really a Die Hard movie, but are any of the sequels? It’s enjoyable enough, and I feel like that’s all you can ask for.
I’d love to see someone else tackle Indiana Jones in a new series of films, and Josh Holloway comes to mind. There are plenty of lost artifacts/continents out there for them to start a new series, and Indy himself has a few potential arcs that could give a fresh spin on a familiar character.
Once upon a time a James Bond style reboot would have worked. Now though, I don’t think so. Which is a shame. Still, I’d be all for a talented director and writer to give it a shot if they can also cast the perfect male lead to become Indy. Don’t mention the other films, recast everyone and everything, and pick a year that’s untouched by the other films and it might stand a chance.
What I really do not want is Indy 5 starring Harrison Ford or God help us Mutt!
I approve of anything that keeps giving us Kate Beckinsale and Milla Jovovich in skin-tight leather outfits.
I agree on all of these except Conan. Honestly, I wish that Jason Mamoa could take another stab at it because he was a great Conan in a bad movie. But, I’m cool with old Arnie playing Conan the King. You say he should do more scripts like the Last Stand which emphasize his age, but I don’t see how that can’t be done with Conan. (Of course, the movie will probably suck but I’m still rooting for it).