Please let these movie franchises die a peaceful death

#Indiana Jones
, , and 08.01.13 5 years ago 9 Comments

Hollywood loves franchises. Why? Because they make loads and loads of money for their respective studios. But what happens when a franchise overstays its welcome? Are healthy box-office returns a good enough reason to keep them going? We here at HitFix say “no” – and we’ve compiled a list of ten such franchises that fit our criteria for termination.

Check out our picks below. Do you agree or disagree with our choices? What did we forget? After sounding off in the comments, vote for the franchises you think need to be put to rest further down.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Indiana Jones
TAGSdie hardFINAL DESTINATIONfranchisesGI JOEIndiana JonesRESIDENT EVILSCARY MOVIE 5the terminatorUNDERWORLD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP