The ‘Point Break’ remake has found its new Keanu Reeves

02.24.14

Meet your new Johnny Utah.

Australian actor Luke Bracey, whose credits include “Monte Carlo” and last year’s “G.I. Joe: Retaliation,” has nabbed the role originally played by Keanu Reeves in the forthcoming remake of Kathryn Bigelow’s 1991 actioner “Point Break,” according to producers. The thesp joins Gerard Butler, who’s set for the role of gang leader Bodhi (a part originally played by the late Patrick Swayze). Ericson Core (“Invincible”) is on board to direct the film, which will begin shooting early this summer.

In the original “Point Break,” Utah infiltrated the surfing community in order to nab a gang of violent bank robbers. In the remake, he’ll go undercover in the “international extreme sports” world.

Bracey will next be seen in the Nicholas Sparks adaptation “The Best of Me” starring Michelle Monaghan and James Marsden.

Will you be seeing the new “Point Break”? Let us know in the comments.

