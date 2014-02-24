The ‘Point Break’ remake has found its new Keanu Reeves

Meet your new Johnny Utah.
Australian actor Luke Bracey, whose credits include “Monte Carlo” and last year’s “G.I. Joe: Retaliation,” has nabbed the role originally played by Keanu Reeves in the forthcoming remake of Kathryn Bigelow’s 1991 actioner “Point Break,” according to producers. The thesp joins Gerard Butler, who’s set for the role of gang leader Bodhi (a part originally played by the late Patrick Swayze). Ericson Core (“Invincible”) is on board to direct the film, which will begin shooting early this summer.
In the original “Point Break,” Utah infiltrated the surfing community in order to nab a gang of violent bank robbers. In the remake, he’ll go undercover in the “international extreme sports” world.
Bracey will next be seen in the Nicholas Sparks adaptation “The Best of Me” starring Michelle Monaghan and James Marsden.
Will you be seeing the new “Point Break”? Let us know in the comments.
NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO!!!!!!!
yeah
Gerard Butler? I think we’re past the stage where everyone should know not to cast him in anything but an Irish role. Not that any of these are the best choice, but how about Ben Foster, Emile Hirsch, or Jeremy Renner? Heck, I’d take James Franco over Butler.
Except for the small fact GB is Scottish…
Why a remake? The orig was SO good!
Why would they need to remake this? Why not just write another movie with a similar plot. stop touching these classics
They really need to stop doing these remakes on movies that don’t need them. Keanu Reeves is still acting, and Swayze’s death is still pretty fresh. Leave a good thing alone, and show some respect.
NO ONE can replace either Keanu or Patrick!! Not interested in seeing a lame re-make. It will only be a ‘wanna-be’.