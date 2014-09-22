“Police Academy” stars to reunite for Syfy”s lava-spewing tarantula film “Lavalantula”

Giant fire-breathing tarantulas will attack Los Angeles in a film starring “Police Academy” veterans Steve Guttenberg, Michael Winslow and Leslie Easterbrook, plus Nia Peeples.

“SNL” calls report of Kenan Thompson leaving “inaccurate” because casting decisions won”t be made until the season's end

An “SNL” spokesperson didn't directly address TMZ's report that Thompson was planning to leave after last season, but is now intent on exiting after this, his 12th, season.

“Angry black woman” NY Times TV critic: “I feel bad” about readers” misinterpretation of my praise for Shonda Rhimes

“In the review,” explains Alessandra Stanley, “I referenced a painful and insidious stereotype solely in order to praise Ms. Rhimes and her shows for traveling so far from it. If making that connection between the two offended people, I feel bad about that. But I think that a full reading allows for a different takeaway than the loudest critics took.” PLUS: 30 Shonda Rhimes stars responded to the NY Times article.

NBC”s “Peter Pan Live!” casts Wendy and Tiger Lily

Broadway actress Taylor Louderman will take on the role of Wendy Darling, while Alanna Saunders play the role of Tiger Lily, Native American ruler of her Neverland “islanders,” who joins forces with Peter Pan.

Listen to a devastated Jimmy Kimmel's emotional response to Eric the Actor's death

Kimmel was the biggest fan of the Howard Stern “wack packer.” “It”s terrible,” said Kimmel, who not only had affection for the late little person but also would secretly buy him gifts on his Amazon page. “Everything about him fascinated me.”

A Florida woman paid $20K for a 3rd breast in hopes of landing an MTV reality show

Jasmine Tridevil is so intent on getting a reality show, she”s hired her own camera crew to record footage of her daily life.

Gladys Knight will play herself on “Empire”

Knight will sing on the Fox series in a potentially recurring role.

Read NBC's “Friends” testing report that described the pilot as “weak”

Overall reactions to the pilot “were not very favorable” and some audience members “felt this group did not really care about each other the way real friends would.”

Hilary Duff would totally do a “Lizzie McGuire” reunion

“I love it!” she says. “I would be totally open to it. My schedule is a little busy right now. But um … why not?”

Paula Deen buys rights to her old Food Network shows

About 440 episodes, plus unaired footage, will be used for Deen”s new online TV network.

“Ground Floor” will host a “Pitch Perfect” reunion

Anna Camp will reunite with Skyler Austin.

Ranking the post-“Lost” careers of its cast

Whatever happened to Matthew Fox?