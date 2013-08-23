Who has the better new song, Katy Perry or Lady Gaga?

It’s Friday, folks, and you’ve had almost two weeks to hear ’em both: Lady Gaga’s “Applause” and Katy Perry’s “Roar” both are making a lot of noise on the chart, on YouTube, in sales and in the news.

By today’s fast-moving standards, the snap judgement is normally the only judgement you hear about. (Just ask Ben Affleck regarding Batman today…) But, hey, maybe a song grew on you, or the music video changed your mind.

Have your say, now. Click the links to hear the songs.