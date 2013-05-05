Poll: Which movie can break ‘The Avengers” all-time box office record?

#Justice League #Star Wars: Episode VII
05.05.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

While Marvel’s “Iron Man 3” debuted to a gargantuan $175.3 million over the weekend, the superhero threequel still couldn’t topple the three-day opening record set by Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers,” which bowed to $207.4 million domestically last May. Instead, Tony Stark had to settle for a second-place finish.

So if not Robert Downey Jr. and company, then who? From “Avatar 2” to “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” vote for which of the below-listed blockbusters (if any) you think stands the greatest chance of usurping “The Avengers'” box-office crown.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justice League#Star Wars: Episode VII
TAGSAvatar 2box officeCATCHING FIREJustice LeagueSTAR WARS EPISODE 7STAR WARS: EPISODE VIITHE AVENGERSThe Avengers 2The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP