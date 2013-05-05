Poll: Which movie can break ‘The Avengers” all-time box office record?

While Marvel’s “Iron Man 3” debuted to a gargantuan $175.3 million over the weekend, the superhero threequel still couldn’t topple the three-day opening record set by Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers,” which bowed to $207.4 million domestically last May. Instead, Tony Stark had to settle for a second-place finish.
So if not Robert Downey Jr. and company, then who? From “Avatar 2” to “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” vote for which of the below-listed blockbusters (if any) you think stands the greatest chance of usurping “The Avengers'” box-office crown.
Justice League will destroy Avengers and Avengers 2 in the box office and opening weekend just think about it, Batman one member of Justice League can get $160 million dollars in opening weekend for two of his movies and his movies made over a billion dollars in the box office while one member of The Avengers can’t do that on their solo movie so imagine when he teams up with the rest of the worlds most popular heroes such as Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, and Green Lantern.
What a load of horse mature your comment was!