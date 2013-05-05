Poll: Which movie can break ‘The Avengers” all-time box office record?

While Marvel’s “Iron Man 3” debuted to a gargantuan $175.3 million over the weekend, the superhero threequel still couldn’t topple the three-day opening record set by Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers,” which bowed to $207.4 million domestically last May. Instead, Tony Stark had to settle for a second-place finish.

So if not Robert Downey Jr. and company, then who? From “Avatar 2” to “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” vote for which of the below-listed blockbusters (if any) you think stands the greatest chance of usurping “The Avengers'” box-office crown.