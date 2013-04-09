‘Pompeii’ starring ‘Game of Thrones” Kit Harington to erupt in theaters next February

“Pompeii” is set to be buried again – this time on the big-screen.

FilmDistrict has picked up U.S. distribution rights to Paul W.S. Anderson’s (“Resident Evil”) period action film, which focuses on the love story that develops between a Celtic gladiator (“Game of Thrones'” Kit Harington) and a noblewoman (Emily Browning) on the eve of the volcanic eruption that destroyed the titular Roman city in the year 79 A.D. Also starring Jared Harris, Kiefer Sutherland, Carrie-Anne Moss, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Jessica Lucas, the studio has slated “Pompeii” for release through Sony’s TriStar Pictures on February 28, 2014.

“‘Pompeii’ is the kind of big and bold film we all love to go to the movies to experience,” said FilmDistrict CEO Peter Schlessel in a statement. “We believe the film”s scope and story line will resonate well with US moviegoers and we are pleased to once again team with Sony on bringing a film to theaters and beyond.”

The screenplay for the film, which is currently in production with Anderson at the helm, was written by “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes.

Are you looking forward to “Pompeii”? Let us know in the comments.

