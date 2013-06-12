‘Portlandia’ renewed for two more seasons by IFC

“Portlandia” fans rejoice.

IFC announced today that it has renewed the hit Emmy-nominated comedy series for a fourth and fifth season.

Both seasons will be comprised of 10 half-hour episodes, with new episodes premiering in early 2014. Season five will follow in early 2015.

Series creators Fred Armisen (“SNL”) and Carrie Brownstein (formerly of Sleater-Kinney) will continue to star on the show, with Jonathan Krisel continuing as director. Lorne Michaels executive produces.

The new seasons will carry on the tradition of lovingly satirizing the progressive, organically grown quirks and trends of the epicenter of hip in Portland, OR.

“‘Portlandia’ has celebrated sustainable local agriculture, underemployment, avian crafting, gender politics, intense bicycle messengers and so much more,” said IFC president Jennifer Caserta. “We can now celebrate two more seasons.”