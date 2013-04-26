Potential spoiler for Whedon’s ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ show may also impact the Marvel movies

For my money, one of the most unexpected but exciting developments in the Marvel universe is the upcoming TV series, “Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, especially since Joss Whedon’s the man in charge. There are very few people working in the field today who know how to build a television season for maximum impact the way Whedon does, and when he assembles a group of writers and actors, he has a knack for building amazing teams.
Today, an alleged spoiler went up online about the “Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.” pilot, and specifically the fate of Agent Phil Coulson, played in “Iron Man,” “Iron Man 2,” “Thor,” “The Avengers,” and even the “Ultimate Spider-Man” animated show by Clark Gregg. His death was a major turning point for The Avengers as a team, and it helped unite them against Loki and the invading aliens. /Film seems pretty confident that their report is correct, and it certainly makes a logical sort of sense.
Once Coulson was announced as part of the series, I figured there’d be something like this included in the pilot. The report raises questions that I assume will be addressed in the series, but for now, this appears to be the truth about how Marvel plans to resurrect the character:
In the pilot, it”s revealed Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), the ultimate super spy, faked Agent Coulson”s death on purpose to motivate The Avengers. Some S.H.I.E.L.D. members were in on it (including, possibly, Maria Hill played by Cobie Smulders) but The Avengers were not. Their security clearance wasn”t high enough. Coulson was forced to hold his breath as part of the ruse and that”s a point of contention among his colleagues After the fact, Fury moved him to a remote location until things died down, and then he was reinserted into duty at the time of the show.
If this turns out to be the way they handle things, it should create some serious tension between Coulson and the heroes who believed him to be dead. It’s also going to create some trust issues for Nick Fury.
Ultimately, I’m curious to see how the TV show is going to feed into the movies and vice versa. Obviously with Whedon in charge of things, these are all meant to occupy the same movie universe, and we’ve never really seen a TV series running the same time as a giant franchise with characters and stories bouncing back and forth between them. Will Marvel go out of their way to isolate the “Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.” characters like the ones being played by Ming-Na Wen and Bret Dalton in their TV show, or will we see them show up in movies? And will there be superpowered characters we see introduced on TV first to test the waters?
Marvel is rewriting the rule book almost constantly right now, and this is just one more case of that.
“Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D” premieres sometime this fall.
Trust issues??? It’s going to be lame. He “held his breath”?? Really???! I hope this is a bad rumor and Marvel can get more creative than this.
Life Model Decoy… nuff said.
That is pretty lame. Coulson’s death was a major emotional factor of the movie. Just saying, “oh, guess what, he’s not really dead, he was holding his breath the whole time” is the worst possible thing they could do. He’d be better off staying dead.
“Holding his breath” means he was keeping a secret; it’s not literal. Re-read the synopsis.
In the last 30 years, there have always been trust issues involving SHIELD in the marvel universe.
just makes the TV show potentially more X-Files ish.
My own personal fan theory is that Coulson did die at Loki’s hand in The Avengers. Then he was subsequently resurrected by Thanos, who is using him as a covert agent to collect the infinity gems. Coulson collecting the infinity gems would then serve as the through line that would connect all the phase two films together. But hey, what do I know.
That would make sense… I was hoping that he’d be brought back as a tricked out cyborg, essentially this universe’s version of The Vision. He WAS dating a cellist.
Really not sure how this works. 1) Loki REALLY DID stab him in a mortally wounding way through his chest. 2) There were no other characters present for Coulson’s death scene. Just him and Fury. If Fury rigged it, why would Coulson put on the whole “I’m sorry–” croak! act and why would Fury then have looked so sad? Same goes for the Life Model Decoy theory. If they were going to pull a fast one on us, they would have cut away, but they chose to hold on that emotional moment to drive the plot. And 3) holding his breath would have fooled exactly no one in this universe. And if the spoiler blurb up there meant “hold his breath” as in “keep his faked death a secret”, then they really, really should have gone with different phrasing, as that is entirely misleading.
Sheesh, am I caring too much about this?? Must be late.
Or the pilot will have some flashbacks to a point prior to the Avengers…
Absolute bullshit. Just because the guy’s a fan favourite for some reason, they completely negate the impact of his death scene. This is just awful storytelling – the worst kind of “comic-book death” fake-out, and the sort of thing I’d hoped that the films would never embrace.
I believe this is a misdirection. This will indeed be the explanation given in the pilot… only to be followed by hints that a different, real reason for his resurrection is much more involved (be it Thanos, Vision, LMD, whatever).
The comic book genre is constantly killing people off and then bringing them back, I like Coulson and i think he’ll be a good anchor for the new show. So I’ll be fine with whatever explanation they throw at us.
Maybe Joker stepped out of the DC Universe and dragged him back with him to the Lazarus Pit and threw him in there like he did Jason Todd, you know for shits and giggles.
The Vision seems imminent…
Look, no one actually saw Coulson “die”, just because it looks like he was dead doesn’t necessarily mean he is. Maybe nick just sent him to the medical deck or whatever-the-hell you call the hospital on the airship; they could have just thought he was dead atm and revived him later.
So, was Loki in on it too?