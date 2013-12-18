‘Powerpuff Girls’ return to Cartoon Network with January special

(CBR) “The Powerpuff Girls” will return to Cartoon Network next month in a special called “Dance Pantsed”, Cartoon Brew reports.

And if that weren”t news enough, the special will introduce a new character, a flamboyant mathematician Fibonacci Sequins, voiced by Ringo Starr. He”ll perform a new song, “I Wish I Was a Powerpuff Girl.” Here”s the official description:

In “Dance Pantsed”, why is Mojo Jojo kidnapping a mathematician, an opera singer and a badger? To steal Chemical X, of course, and to finally take over Townsville. But when the Powerpuff Girls thwart his plan, he invents an evil video game called “Dance Pants R-EVILution” to control their minds and bodies to fulfill his evil plot! The Professor must visit his dark dancing past to save his girls so they can save all of Townsville!

“The Powerpuff Girls” premiered in 1998 on Cartoon Network, and wound up amassing 78 episodes by the time it went off the air in 2004. The series, created by Craig McCracken, follows the adventures of three super-powered girls named Bubbles, Blossom and Buttercup who were created by scientist Professor Utonium.

“Dance Pantsed” was directed by David Smith, who worked as a storyboard artist on the original series. McCracken was not involved in the new effort.

The special premieres Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Cartoon Network