Premiere dates set for AMC’s ‘The Killing’ and A&E’s ‘Breakout Kings’

Two cable dramas with “March TBD” launches have secured official premiere dates, though only one will actually be airing in March.
AMC and A&E have now set debuts for “The Killing” and “Breakout Kings.”
Up first is “Breakout Kings,” which A&E rescued after the original pilot was rejected at FOX last spring. Â Created by “Prison Break” vets Matt Olmstead and Nick Santora, the drama focuses on a group of elusive criminals enlisted to help assist in the apprehension of other escaped convicts.Â
“Breakout Kings” will premiere on Sunday, March 13 at 10 p.m. and stars Jimmi Simpson, Laz Alonso, Domenick Lombardozzi, Brooke Nevin and Malcolm Goodwin.
AMC is going to hold the premiere of “The Killing” for Sunday, April 3, also at 10 p.m.
Based on the successful Danish format “Forbrydelsen,” “The Killing” follows a Seattle-based murder investigation from several different points-of-view and stars Mireille Enos, Billy Campbell, Joel Kinnaman, Michelle Forbes and Brent Sexton.
Veena Sud (“Cold Case”) executive produced “The Killing,” which has a 13-episode first season run.
OK DirecTV, you have until April 3rd now to upgrade AMC to AMC HD. Clock is ticking.
Alan, have you seen anything from “The Killing” yet? Do you know if “The Killing” is a straight remake of “Forbrydelsen” – same plot, killer, characters, or if they just used the same basic format? Are the series different enough that I could watch them both at the same time without being bored half the time?
Oops. Meant Dan, not Alan.