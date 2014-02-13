President Obama wants no ‘House of Cards’ Season 2 spoilers, is just like us

#House of Cards #Twitter
02.13.14 4 years ago

Among other less-important issues like climate change, the ongoing healthcare debate and the continuing human-rights crisis in Syria, President Obama will be paying close attention to Frank Underwood’s continued Machiavellian scheming on Netflix’s “House of Cards” this weekend, as Season 2 is set to hit the streaming service at midnight tonight. Now, the TV-Watcher-in-Chief has taken to Twitter to make the following plea, which incidentally serves the dual purpose of making him seem “relatable”:

Got that, folks? You may be binge-watching all 13 “House of Cards” Season 2 episodes this weekend, but the President is very, very busy and will only have time to watch about seven or eight of them. So do not spoil it for him, seriously, or you risk incurring his wrath and/or tears. See below for a few Gif examples of what that might look like. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#House of Cards#Twitter
TAGSBARACK OBAMABarack Obama TwitterHOUSE OF CARDSHouse of Cards Season 2Obama TwitterPRESIDENT OBAMAPresident Obama TwitterTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP