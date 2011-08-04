Press Tour: Is CBS’ ‘2 Broke Girls’ racist?

Whitney Cummings, who not only stars in her own NBC show “Whitney” but is also co-creator of “2 Broke Girls” with “Sex and the City” mastermind Michael Patrick King, has plenty on her plate. The latest, though, may not be her favorite dish. During TCA press tour, Cummings and King were asked about racial stereotypes in their new show.
“The regulars on our show — Jonathan Kite, Matthew Moy and Garrett Morris — as in every pilot that is 20 minutes long, you get just the beginning of the chocolate sampler of that candy that they will be,” said King. “We love our regulars, Brooke Lyons and Noah Mills. We love everybody that’s on the show.”
When it was suggested that the diner in which Max (Kat Dennings) and Caroline (Beth Behrs) work was populated by “ethnic characters,” King countered, “By ethnic characters, I’d say the hipsters… And Max is sort of the lord and ruler of that diner, so she’s going to take everybody down, the hipsters, the immigrants, the girls, and most importantly, herself.”
King pointed out that the show, which takes place in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, is simply representative of the real-life neighborhood. “It’s a very mixed melting pot environment, Williamsburg, and we’re interested in showing the difference between the cool hipsters [and the rest of the neighborhood].”
But when another journalist suggested that Han Lee (played by Matthew Moy) was at best stereotypical and had been called by others “words that start with R,” King countered, “I would put that exactly in the same ballpark that I would put probably hipsters who are offended by it.”
Cummings added, “Stuff that we’ve heard about this is not rooted in it reality. Again, we’re not really — we can’t explore characters as much as we would like to in 20 minutes. The character is not dumb. He just moved to the country six months ago. He literally doesn’t know the language. That doesn’t mean he’s dumb. In the subsequent episodes, we’re going to see how smart he truly is.
“There’s a comic sweetness to him that’s an innocence, and the fact he’s an immigrant from Korea is part of his character,” King said. ” But as I said, he will be as rounded as we can continually make him within a comedy vein.
Keeping on the subject of offensiveness, another reporter asked if a joke about Stephen Hawking (who suffers from the motor neuron disease ALS) would stay in the show.
“Yeah. I think it’s funny,” King shrugged “I’m sorry.”
Oh yeah, hipsters and racial minorities are totally the same thing!
Two broke girls is a show I will not watch. The shows “comic writers” sense of humor is way off base. ALS aka Lou Gherig’s Disease is nothing to joke about. And the writers and producers know nothing about “racial minorites”. I give this joke of a show a very short life.
Just saw 2 minutes of the show and have to say this is a MAJOR disappointment. I am Asian American and have to say I am SICK and TIRED of networks consistently taking cheap shots at Asians. First off, plenty Asian Americans speak sans accent so what’s with networks portraying Asians with thick choppy English? And come on, not EVERY Asian has a name like Jet Li, Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan. Seriously, move on! I hope this show gets cut from the lineup ASAP. Serious disappointment.
Nobody cared to mention the black minstrel character smiling away and “speaking black” in the back of the diner all episode. Nor the sleazy Russians, nor the classist or sexist undertones. Nice try CBS, but I will never watch this show of stereotypes ever again.
Oh please. Americans have become too sensitive. Leave the show alone. I’m a minority by their concerns, and I don’t feel in the least bit offended. People are to picky and want to be so politically correct. If they only had white folks, there’d be a problem. They have an African American and a Korean, 2 minorities, and yet there’s still a problem? Lawd. help. Disgusting critics and people are so hard to please these days.
I am from Brooklyn and I am a Asian male. First of all I’m getting tired of all these hipsters coming to Brooklyn from west bubbafuck and claim to be from Brooklyn. If you haven’t grew up here, then your not from here. Second I am a Asian American male and I can pronounce my L’s and R’s. The way this show portrays a Korean’s is very offensive. We are not all short and stubby. (I’m actually 6 feet tall and work out 3-4 times at the gym) If you only show a show that exploits the negative about people, with never showing the positive it’s racist. I am sick and tired of hearing people that aren’t a minority telling me that’s not racist. If your the majority and you get some lame ass joke, guess what your still the majority.