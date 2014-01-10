Press Tour: Nat Geo WILD puts a fishy spin on the Super Bowl

If you hate football and just can’t handle the cuteness of the Puppy Bowl, good news — there’s a programming option for you, too. On Sun. Feb. 2 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Nat Geo WILD will be offering the aquatic stylings of Goldie the Fish.

As you might expect, the network is putting a goofy spin on their idea. They claim that venerable household goldfish Goldie is excited for her big break to star in the event of the year on Super Bowl Sunday, stating, “I”m comfortable in my own scales and have no doubt the Fish Bowl will be the talk of the town.”

Sure, puppies are cute, kittens are okay and football … well, as Goldie likes to say, “It”s just another day in the Bowl.” Predatory cats, canines and field goals are just the beginning. This remarkable little goldfish handles whatever the tides throw at her – food, a scuba diver, crazy red crabs, erupting volcanoes, even a surprise visit from Dr. Pol and Cesar Millan.

The controversial decision to offer the lead to a newcomer was an easy one, explains Geoff Daniels, EVP and General Manager of Nat Geo WILD. “Goldie showed such promise in early casting auditions that we felt confident in the aquatic wonder”s ability to entertain and captivate an audience, for four long hours, on a relatively young network, while the most-watched television event of the year just happens to be taking place.”

In the vein of other reality series, where the daily drama of a character”s life plays out in a “fishbowl” setting, Goldie will swim about her daily business in an actual fishbowl. Without filters and with remarkable candor, Goldie navigates through an average day in the life of a goldfish. When asked how this stacks up to her competition, Goldie offered, “Can Bruno Mars pack all of that into his halftime show? Right, I didn”t think so, blub, blurb, bubble.”

What will you be watching on Super Bowl Sunday?