Press Tour: NBC execs say ‘Parks and Recreation’ will get Season 7

Please note that comments made at the Television Critics Association press tour are not binding contracts. They in no way replace legally notarized deals signed between studios and networks and whatnot.
However, it’s hard not to feel good about the fate of “Parks and Recreation” after Sunday (January 19) morning’s TCA press tour panel with NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt and NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke.
I was live-blogging the panel, which normally precludes my asking questions, due to all of the typing and whatnot. However, we were late in the panel and nobody had asked about either the failure of “The Michael J. Fox Show” or future hopes for “Parks and Recreation” and “Community” which have, once again, been doing well, relative entirely to their Thursday companions.
Regarding the struggles of “Michael J. Fox,” which did a woeful 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 last Thursday, Greenblatt sounded regretful.
“We’re obviously not happy about a .6 for any show, especially for Michael J. Fox. We like that show. We like Sean Hayes’ show a lot. Creatively, we think those are good shows,” he insisted.
And regarding “Community” and “Parks and Recreation”?
“I think both of those shows are, you know, are strong possibilities for returning,” Greenblatt said.
He continued by saying that the network is “bullish” about the fate of both shows.
Now, if you’ve been following along with #TCA14 tweeting and live-blogging, you know that “bullish” has been January’s Word of the Tour. FOX’s Kevin Reilly said he was “bullish” about “The Mindy Project.” FX’s John Solberg couldn’t be more “bullish” about their comedy and drama slate. The CW’s Mark Pedowitz was “bullish” on “Reign” and also on the hopes for the “Arrow” spinoff “The Flash.”
At this point, the word had lost all meaning and so I pushed to get clarification regarding what “bullish” actually means. After a circle of joking and kidding and hedging, Greenblatt said he was going out on a limb and said, “‘Parks and Rec’ is going to have a seventh season.” Salke moved quickly to say that this definitive statement about “Parks and Rec” shouldn’t mean anything about “Community.”
So there you go. Again: This is not an official renewal. Nothing is likely to be official possibly before May. But it’s a fairly declarative statement, without much suggestion of ambiguity, the sort of thing that we actually don’t get very often at press tour, especially on perennial bubble shows.
After the panel, I went to the stage to ask Salke if actual negotiations or conversations about a renewal had taken place before Greenblatt made his not-really-exactly-an-announcement.
“No. We’ve had some conversations with them about the show creatively and we’ve indicated to them that they should feel pretty good, so I think you kinda broke the news here,” she told me.
So there you go! NBC executives say “Parks and Recreation” will be back for a seventh season. That’s not the same thing as actively renewing the show for a seventh season. But it’s on-the-record!
And now I can head off to Sundance.
I really like Sean Saves the world and would love to see the Victor Fresco show get a second season.
Like everyone else on this page, I really just hope it’s because Community just returned that the execs can’t say anything.
It would be hard of Greenblatt to kill Parks after Poehler won a Golden Globe. When the camera turned to the Parks table when Poehler won her award and they were all huddled close and happy for her it made me tear up to see how much of a family they have become as a cast.
I hope the creators of Parks and Rec have in mind two characters to replace Chris Traeger and Ann Perkins. Ben Wyatt ican not fill the whole for both.
Also the arc right now for Leslie Knope seems to be leading her to higher office amd out of Pawnee. WIll the shoe take all if the characters out of Pawnee and on the campaign trail with Knope? Also, who is the mayor of Pawnee right now?
*hole not whole, I have trouble with homonyms
I don’t think they will replace Chris and Ann…I think one of the struggles of the last few years has been trying to feature all of the characters in each episode. My thinking is that April and Leslie will become closer (if their own weird way), and we’ll see more of Donna.
I think Retta will be used more, as we’ve already seen. I could see a seventh season being something like The West Wing S7, somewhat abandoning the structure of the show to focus on Leslie campaigning. I hope it doesn’t, though.
Hmm. Much as I love Parks, I feel like the end needs to be in sight on this one. I’d be very happy to see a 13 episode final season next year. I also think it would be great if they also renewed Community for a final 13 episodes–the last 4 of which could be aired together as a TV movie in order to make the 6 seasons and movie dream a reality.
It reads like a prediction and not an announcement to me. He seemed to be putting his analyst hat on and taking a guess. Of course I wasn’t in the room but that’s how it reads.
Ed W – It wasn’t a prediction *or* an announcement. But it *is* a declarative sentence and not a conditional statement.
-Daniel
But, again, NOT A BINDING CONTRACT. I know this.
-Daniel
Dan I think you guys were pretty upfront in your reporting of this though there’s another entertainment site, one affiliated with an online comedy site, that went more over the top and declarative about what Greenblatt said.
Ed – Yeah, I’ve noticed a couple sites saying NBC has renewed “Parks and Rec” for that seventh season. That is clearly not the case…
-Daniel
I always expected Parks and Rec to get a final 13-episode season, the same way they did with 30 Rock. More than that would schock me, though.
And Community, being so close to its six seasons and a movie goal, will probably get one too. The movie thing is less certain, but they could always order 14 episodes, making it clear to the writers that it will be a 10-episode sixth season and a 4-episode special that will sort of work like a movie.
Also, I would be schocked if Parenthood doesn’t get a final 13-episode season too. NBC’s apparently stretching this season all the way until May sweeps, which’s the first time ever Parenthood achieves that.
If they get 6 seasons, I think they’ll go for an honest to goodness movie. That fanbase would respond to a Kickstarter campaign. If they were renewed for a ‘6th and final season’, they could fundraise for the movie and shoot it immediately after the season concludes, before the sets are demolished.
True, I didn’t think about the Kickstarter possibility. They could easily raise 2 million, for sure.
Remember when Bromstad said “I don’t want to be the one to keep Law & Order from breaking the record?”
As much as she “didn’t want it”, she sure didn’t hesitate to pull the plug that May…
If parks and community (six seasons and a movie! Though the differentiation between the 2 shows doesn’t bode as well for community, it seems) gets renewed, then we have to thank nbc so freaking hard for being so terrible in the ratings the past bunch of years.