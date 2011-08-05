Press Tour: ‘New Girl’ star Zooey Deschanel talks new TV roomies, songfest

Zooey Deschanel, who was at the TCA press tour to promote her new Fox series “New Girl,” was as cute as a button, as always — not that she acknowledged it. When a reporter in the crowd asked her when she first realized she was adorable, Deschanel covered her ears. “My mom told me when I get compliments to cover my ears,” she moaned. “I’m so embarrassed now. Thank you for saying that. I don’t know if I’m adorable. Now I’m flustered…I don’t think of myself that way but I will take the compliment.”

Deschanel’s character wasn’t so flattered during the panel. One journalist wondered if Jess, who spends most of the pilot watching “Dirty Dancing” and crying after a break-up, needed therapy. “She’s someone who expresses her feelings all the time,” Deschanel explained. “She’s almost too in touch with her emotions, which is a nice contrast with the other characters who aren’t all that in touch, so it’s a great juxtaposition.” Deschanel had no problem defending her character for personal reasons. “I thought when I read this I obviously need to play this part. it’s me. Not all of me, but a secret part of me.”