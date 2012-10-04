‘Pretty Little Liars’ returning to ABC Family for fourth season

#ABC Family
10.04.12 6 years ago

“Pretty Little Liars” is returning to ABC Family for a fourth season.

The show will first return with a special Halloween-themed episode on Tuesday, Oct. 23rd at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, as part of ABC Family’s “13 Nights of Halloween” event. However, season three will begin in earnest in January 2013, with four new one-hour episodes.

“Pretty Little Liars” ranked as cable TV”s No. 1 series of summer 2012 in viewers 12-34 (2.6 million/2.8 rating) and Females 12-34 (2.2 million/5.0 rating), and currently reigns as ABC Family”s No. 1 series of all time.

In the Halloween episode “This Is a Dark Ride,” all Hell breaks loose when Aria, Emily, Hanna and Spencer go to a haunted party on the Rosewood Ghost Train.

“American Idol” vet Adam Lambert will appear on the episode, performing songs “Trespassing” and “Cuckoo.”

