‘Pretty Wicked Moms’ proves that mean girls grow up but don’t change

Okay, Lifetime, you win. Somehow you’ve found women more vile, more petulant, and possibly dumber than most of the women in “The Real Housewives” franchise. Congratulations. I think “Pretty Wicked Moms” may be a sign of the coming Rapture, or maybe just confirmation that at least some of the mean girls we all remember from high school didn’t change or mature in any way unless you count their breast implants. In the past, these horrible women with perfect hair would have faded into obscurity, cursed to recycle the same tired, childish arguments at their local country club or Mommy & Me yoga classes. These days, they get their own TV shows. Lucky us.
At first, I was worried that “Pretty Wicked Moms” would actually be about motherhood in some fashion. You know, women arguing about breast feeding or sleep scheduling or who has the better pediatrician. But never fear! The women of this show are technically mothers, but in the way that a zoo animal that never learned how to connect with its newborn accidentally rolls over on it or decides to eat it. I think more than a few of these gals are more attached to their purses than their actual offspring.
The “Queen Bee” is Emily. She unabashedly ranks her store, Swank, as number one in her life. After that, maybe her oddly-named kid Amzie, and then her husband, Whatshisname. She doesn’t seem to like Whatsisname (he might be named Pete, but I’m not sure it matters) very much, as she’s kicked him out of the marital bed so as to snuggle with Amzie. Ironically, Amzie doesn’t seem to value Whatsisname’s sacrifice, as she doesn’t seem to like Mommy all that much. No, Amzie prefers the nanny, Whatsisname, small dogs and Emily’s best friend, Nicole N.
Nicole N., who drives many hours to perch adoringly at Emily’s side, is not a mommy. Well, not a real mommy (and I’m sure she would gasp in horror to think anyone sees her as less than a Real Mommy). She’s a Dog Mommy to a Shih-Tzu that bites people. This becomes the core of the ugliness on this episode (which is, really, wall-to-wall ugliness), as the person the dog bites is Emily’s nemesis, Miranda.
Miranda should be appealing simply because she isn’t Emily, but alas, no such luck. Whereas Emily barely notices that her kid is breathing most of the time, Miranda is an overbearing mom who schedules every moment and revels in her Southern belle status. Being a Southern belle, by the way, is not about wearing a garish poufy dress (though Miranda often does exactly that). It’s about being vaguely bitchy to people you don’t like, then patting yourself on the back for not being as fully bitchy as you could be. Hurrah!
We meet a fleet of other dislikable women, such as Nicole B., who is a neurotic working mom who says she doesn’t care what anyone thinks but actually cares desperately. Marci seems like she might be the sane mama hen as the older, recently divorced mother of three, but she’s just as bitchy as the rest of them. Finally, we have poor Meredith, who seems to have fallen out of a teen movie cliche and can’t get up. She thinks all the other women are sooooo pretty! They’re soooooo awesome and smart and wear sparkly make-up and stuff! Gosh! Emily and Nicole N. deign to take Meredith under their collective wing to remake her in their glossy image. Apparently Meredith has not seen “Mean Girls” or “Clueless,” but maybe she should.
While Emily talks about killing herself lest she be forced to go on a playdate and Nicole B. takes the opportunity to be primly judgmental, most of the battling has nothing to do with the kids even when it takes place at an actual kids’ birthday party. No, mostly the women are sniping about one another’s hair, clothes, shopping habits or inability to lie convincingly to the rest of the group.
Whenever you see bitchy Southern belles on scripted television, they’re often delightfully evil, always ready with a killer backhanded compliment or sly aside. Here, it’s all of the venom with none of the wit. The women actually talk about high school as if it was more recent than their ages would suggest, and we are given ample proof that either they didn’t pay attention to anything other than their lip gloss while they were there or Southern schools are in far more trouble than we knew. “Is the Pope Catholic? I just learned that,” Emily says, as if the saying were new and novel.
“He wears that little habitat,” Nicole N. says, pointing at her neck, as if this explains everything.
If you find all of this amusing, stay tuned. This season promises ATV riding, stripper pole dance class and lots of children crying in designer clothing. The rest of us will be banging our heads against the wall or waiting for the end of days. Enjoy!
Did you watch “Pretty Wicked Moms”?
You hit this nail on the head! Disgusting, narcissistic, mean and ugly…
I posted a comment and don’t see it. Basically they are EVIL EVIL EVIL. why do their husbands stay with them. they dont know how good they got it. they need to educate themselves. the two blondes are bimbos they act and sound like they have no education at all. how in the world did they land these good men. and why in the hell did they have kids. this show needs to go off air. i will not watch it anymore. there are so many better idea and scrips out there for shows lets get with it people. help a homeless person, volunteer, help a disable person and stop doing what your doing. your disgusting. get out of your own little world and grow up our society is falling apart b /c of people like you. you have so much and could give so much in a positive way just do it and stop the nonsense. Do you have any spirtuality about you? the way you act I guess not. OH this makes me so angry. I see it all around people who have so much and still want more and so many people struggling and no one is helping them what the hell is going on. All of these shows should be boycoted. If people didn’t watch they would have to put something else on. find people with real problems were people can help them and want too. there are some shows, but not enough. these husbands need to leave their wifes there are so many other woman out there who would treat you like kings.
Liane, you are hilarious!!!!!! And unfortunately right! Is she really said “that” about the Pope??? And another brainless dummy? OMG!!! This is scary! These women are ridicules, unsecure, and DUMB!
Yup, she said it. Habitat.
*banging head against wall*
*insecure. Let’s make sure that if we are calling people dumb we know how to spell all of the words in our comments:)
Ok…so I am from Emily’s hometown of Philadelphia, and born and raised in central Mississippi. I am ashamed and embarassed that these women are representing the South! Not that I’m a huge advocate of the South, even though I’m from here, but we are not half as dumb as these women make us look. It’s ridiculous!!! I also know the family well enough to say that her parents, as well as much of the town she came from (or at least my … “clique”), is ashamed of her behavior. And the whole show in general. These women are a joke. That is all… Thank you!
PS. Also, they will show scenes from Emily’s high school playing basketball. The man being her coach is not her coach at all! They didn’t like the way the actual coach looked so…….y’know, enjoy!
The good news is that I don’t think anyone sees these women as representing the South, at least not any more than “The Real Housewives” represent their respective cities. If anything, this show proves that mean girls are simply a universal problem that lives on long after high school :).
Do they realize sounding dumber as each word comes outof their mouth? Especially the 2 blondes. OK looking initially, but very quickly become idiotic
well, Coach Wolverton who was her basketball coach, was actually in the episode. So you got a few facts wrong.
Also, Emily has always acted WAY cuter than she was (she needs to tone down the makeup and learn how to speak…). She’s even claimed to have “no conscience”. Which is evident on this show.
Ohhh, I am so tired of television “reality” glorifying ignorance and meanness, especially when it involves children (Dance Moms, etc.) I went to my nephew’s high school graduation in Knoxville last weekend and got to hang out with his super-achieving friends for a while and these kids are awesome, as are their parents, and I get the sense this is more normal. Why aren’t these people on TV?
Where’s the fun in watching super-achievers be awesome? It just makes us feel worse about ourselves.
This is one more sorry excuse for brats to get their own show. I knew Emily when she was a kid snotty nose and all. she has shamed her hometown and hopefully her parents are ashamed of her. she’s not as SWANK as she thinks she is. all of them are pitiful women with no life.
These women should be ashamed of themselves. But I doubt they are capable. Vapid, waste of space is the only way to describe them. I hope they had a viewing party with their friends and family on Tuesday night and their friends and family stoned them.
This is the stupidest of all the reality tv shows out there. These women should not even been aloud to breed. They are complete and total bitches. And for the owner of swank I could say a lot more that is worse. I feel for her husband, he deserves a lot better and could there are way better women out there than the c*nt you married. I can tell you one thing for sure one episode was enough for me. I hope lifetime has sense enough to cancel this bull shit. Absolutely insane. Guess it proves if you have enough money anyone can be on tv and make total assess of themselves.
*allowed
I watched the show last night and thought it was rediculous. I live in Orange County so I see fake everyday, but this was waaayyyy over the top. I felt like the show was very scripted. I have a friend in the business and all of these reality shows are scripted and the more drama they can create with each other the directors think the better the ratings. Trust me none of its real. But on this show even the acting was terrible. I feel bad for the socialites of Atlanta, these ladies give them a terrible name and a horrible stereotype. I feel bad for the husbands because now they’re going to look like jackasses for being married to women like this and how will that effect their businesses and reputations? But more then that, come on Lifetime what kind of message are you sending to young women? There’s enough pressure to be thin and try to balance your life between being a mother, wife and maintaining a career. You don’t need to put shows like this on television that make it look like its the “norm”. What kind of message does that send to young women?
I made the horrible mistake of tuning in… won’t let that happen again. These women are proof that a license to procreate wouldn’t be a bad idea. These poor kids are just accessories, some cases, “last seasons” at best. Did anyone else realize that Emily is putting Amzie in bed with her to avoid sex with her husband? That little girl is visibly detached from Emily, and what child wouldn’t be when her mother hands her off to someone else if she so much as wimpers. As a mother who has raised two incredible children- well mannered, kind, genourous and selfless, I was disgusted by the lack of real concern from these “moms”… poor kids.
Who was asleep at the wheel in the Lifetime office when they gave the go ahead to create such a vile and disgusting show? Total garbage. I’m convinced now that if the world is stupid enough to tune into this bullshit every week, the end is truly near. Who are these women? Some random never-grew-up self centered twats who all married rich so they would never have to do anything for themselves for the rest of their lives. The same people you couldn’t wait to get away from once you graduated high school are now plastered on various “reality” (I use that word loosely because who the hells reality is like this garbage?) shows. Lifetime needs to pull this kind of trash (dancemoms too) from their network. These women do not need their thirty seconds of fame because its clear that even without people actually watching this “show” they have enough ego and bigheadedness to be able to continue their miserable pathetic existences without exposing the rest of us to their nonsensical bullshit.
So after running errands all day for my family, registering my son for school, cooking a semi decent dinner I finally start ironing clothes at 10pm, tv is on but I’m busy DOING REAL MOM STUFF all of a sudden I realize this trash is on the tv – AGAIN?!?! I saw the premiere, just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse there it is again and this time even more vile and offensive than the first week. Except this week let’s pick on poor elderly dogs that you’re too sorry to take outside then blame them for pooping in the floor and be sure you act super grossed out by it – hello?!?! I thought these were southern girls?? I grew up in the south and I’ve seen dog poop more than once. These women (over grown adolescents) aren’t fit to raise any kind of animal, much less children. It’s really sad to me that this is what lifetime wants people to think reality is. As a true southern lady, wife and mother – these pea brained trash mouthed so called moms are a disgrace on so many levels. Lifetime – please stop the madness and pull these terrible examples of “moms” from your broadcasting. We would all love something REAL in our REALITY.
I watched this, and I’ll admit it was slightly entertaining… in the same token DISGUSTING. These women need to get a CLUE. I will never watch it again in hopes their 15 minutes of “fame” is FINISHED!
Even though a litte late in reading this. I have now lost a little more faith in people at LifeTime. This is one show I will not watch or allow in my home, because it would be saying to my four children that it’s ok for people to act like this and I have taught them that this is not what you should act like or be ok with.
This show is horrible and disgusting! What a trashy and poor example to show for women of all ages from a network supposedly for women?trying to keep up with standards set by others instead of setting your own is a sad commentary it says you have to follow the leader not be a leader to follow
Horrendous. Turned in once by chance, yuck, and the really scary part is that they are bringing up kids.
These woman don’t know how lucky they are to have husbands that put up with their crap!!! Why the hell do they have kids if they want the maid to take care of them all the time. They the two main blondes speak and act like bimbos. They do not sound educated at all. Why would this one husband stay with his wife if he’s cant even sleep in his own bed. There are people starving on the streets, our society is going down the tubes and these woman are way out of touch with what is real and what they really need to be doing to not only improve the quzality of their lives, but their familys as well. They really make me sick. All that money go do soemthing good with it, like help out a disabled person, buy a homeless person a meal, volunteer, something positive. Everything you do that they show on the show is pure selfish and evil.EVIL EVIL EVIL!!!
This show just shows what piece of shit trash is.
I would bang them all all out. Good n proper. Then leave.
As for all of you hating on these women, it’s reality TV! Get a grip on yourselves! The show is scripted for the most part, I’m sure! That’s not how they act in real life! Seriously, you guys think that’s real? Wow. And all of you that obviously think its real, are obviously just hating on them for no reason. Jealousy is a sickness bitches, hope you get better soon. And remember, confidence is a stain you can’t wipe off. Keep hating. You’re just making them more famous.
I think the show is funny as hell! Lighten up people.
I agree with Jane! Lighten up. I think it is so over the top it is hilarious. Maybe you all are just jealous of their bodies!!
Wow, Miss Liane Bonin Starr, you must have been really scarred in school. I’m sorry but in reading this article you are being a mean rude girl. You bash these women who you do not know and that is so wrong. I feel sad for you dear, I hope you mature a bit more in your perfect life. Good day.