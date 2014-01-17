Preview: 2000 AD #1865

01.17.14

Greetings from the Grey Area – where E.T.s are always served with a smile and a taser! Dan Adnett”s alien immigrants series continues as the officers of the ETA find themselves in deeper than they expected – much deeper! Also in this issue: Judge Dredd: Titan, Ulysses Sweet, Strontium Dog, and ABC Warriors! Available worldwide day-and-date DRM-free digital through the 2000 AD webshop or the 2000 AD iPad app!

