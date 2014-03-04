Preview: 2000 AD #1871

03.04.14

EAT THE RICH! The collapse of Western civilisation hits in this week”s 2000 AD with a brand new Tharg”s 3riller! Also inside, there”s Judge Dredd, Grey Area, ABC Warriors, and a brand new Terror Tale! 2000 AD Prog 1871 will be available worldwide day-and-date DRM-free digital on Wednesday through the 2000 AD webshop or the 2000 AD iPad app!

