Preview: All-New Marvel NOW! Point One #1

The most popular characters. The most acclaimed creators. The most ambitious stories. This is the recharged All-New Marvel NOW!

And it”s starting right NOW! Marvel is pleased to present your very first look at All-New Marvel NOW! Point One – your one-stop jumping on point into the world of All-New Marvel NOW!

Featuring a star-studded creative cast, All-New Marvel NOW! Point One features exciting new lead-in stories for LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD, SILVER SURFER, BLACK WIDOW, MS. MARVEL, ALL-NEW INVADERS and AVENGERS WORLD!