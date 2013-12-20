Preview: All-New X-Factor #2

and 12.20.13 5 years ago

This January, Serval Industries newest employees infiltrate a heavily guarded A.I.M. base in the thrilling ALL-NEW X-FACTOR #2! And their first time in the field isn”t going so well! From the blockbuster creative team of Peter David and Carmine Di Giandomenico comes an team unlike anything you”ve ever seen before! Led by mutant mistress of magnetism Polaris – it”s up to the All-New X-Factor to fight their way through scores of A.I.M. agents armed to the teeth. But is there more to the mission than corporate backers Serval Industries are telling them? Don”t miss Polaris, Quicksilver, and Gambit”s first mission in ALL-NEW X-FACTOR #2. Because this January, it could be their last!

Around The Web

TAGSallnew xfactorCarmine Di GiandomenicoJared Fletcherkris ankaMarvel Comicspeter david

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP