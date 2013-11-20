Preview: All-New X-Men #20

Marvel is pleased to present your first look at the action-packed All-New X-Men #20, from the blockbuster creative team of Brian Michael Bendis, Brandon Peterson & Mahmud Asrar! There”s a new student at the New Xavier School – and she”s not too happy her new “campus” is housed inside a former Weapon X facility! X-23 wants answers – and she”s not going to ask nicely. But before she gets then, she and the All-New X-Men must face down a heavily armed squad of mutant-hunting Purifiers! And Laura may just find comfort in the arms of one of her new teammates – young Cyclops of the All-New X-Men! It all starts this December in All-New X-Men #20!