Preview: All-New X-Men #20

and 11.20.13 5 years ago

Marvel is pleased to present your first look at the action-packed All-New X-Men #20, from the blockbuster creative team of Brian Michael Bendis, Brandon Peterson & Mahmud Asrar! There”s a new student at the New Xavier School – and she”s not too happy her new “campus” is housed inside a former Weapon X facility! X-23 wants answers – and she”s not going to ask nicely. But before she gets then, she and the All-New X-Men must face down a heavily armed squad of mutant-hunting Purifiers! And Laura may just find comfort in the arms of one of her new teammates – young Cyclops of the All-New X-Men! It all starts this December in All-New X-Men #20!

TAGSallnew xmenbrandon petersonBrian Michael Bendismahmud asrarMarvel Comicsxmen

