Preview: All-New X-Men #21

and 12.17.13 5 years ago

This January, the X-Men battle for their lives against the mutant-hunting Purifiers in the exciting ALL-NEW X-MEN #21 – from blockbuster creative team of Brian Michael Bendis, Brandon Peterson and legendary X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills artist Brent Anderson (back for a special flashback scene)! X-23 is back – but her first mission with her new team, after her horrific ordeal in Avengers Arena, has gone horribly. X-23 and the All-New X-Men face brutal torture at the hands of the Purifiers! Will her first mission be her last? This January, the claws come out in ALL-NEW X-MEN #21!

Around The Web

TAGSallnew xmenbrandon petersonbrent andersonBrian Michael BendisMarvel ComicsSTUART IMMONENxmen

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP