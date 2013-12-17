Preview: All-New X-Men #21

This January, the X-Men battle for their lives against the mutant-hunting Purifiers in the exciting ALL-NEW X-MEN #21 – from blockbuster creative team of Brian Michael Bendis, Brandon Peterson and legendary X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills artist Brent Anderson (back for a special flashback scene)! X-23 is back – but her first mission with her new team, after her horrific ordeal in Avengers Arena, has gone horribly. X-23 and the All-New X-Men face brutal torture at the hands of the Purifiers! Will her first mission be her last? This January, the claws come out in ALL-NEW X-MEN #21!