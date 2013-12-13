Preview: Amazing Spider-Man #700.4

• Continuing the special celebration of THE ORIGINAL SPIDER-MAN from Man of Action”s Joe Casey & Tim Green (AVENGERS ACADEMY)!
• What is the Black Lodge? And how has Spider-Man been trapped there, surrounded by his deadliest foes? Then, the Black Cat and Spider-Man team-up to bust an international art thievery ring in CAT & MOUSE by Jen Van Meter (CAPTAIN MARVEL) and Emma Rios (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN).
• Finally, a young boy must learn he can”t rely on super heroes like Spider-Man to stand up against bullies in 12 O”CLOCK HIGH by Clay Chapman (AVENGERS: EARTH”S MIGHTIEST HEROES) and Javier Rodriguez (DAREDEVIL).

