• What does the newest member of the Avengers A.I. have to do with Dimitrios? • Learn the mind-bending origin of Alexis! • Will Vision bend to the will of S.H.I.E.L.D.?
Preview: Avengers A.I. #5
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.25.13 5 years ago
