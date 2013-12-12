When Batman and Robin chase the cunning Clayface into Gotham City”s biggest Comic-Con, they run into security, other heroes, and trouble! And on Labor Day, Jenna Duffy-carpenter to Gotham City”s criminal class-takes the day off. But will interruptions doom her personal project? DIGITAL FIRST!
Preview: Batman: Li’l Gotham #9
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.12.13 5 years ago
