• Father and daughter are reunited as Cable”s and Hope”s separate missions converge! • Cable has finally solved one of his most vexing problems – but a dozen more are still on the horizon! • There”s no rest for the weary as Hope, Cable, and the rest of X-Force converge to tackle an ominous new threat!
Preview: Cable and X-Force #15
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.11.13 5 years ago
