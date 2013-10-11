Preview: Cable and X-Force #15

10.11.13

• Father and daughter are reunited as Cable”s and Hope”s separate missions converge! • Cable has finally solved one of his most vexing problems – but a dozen more are still on the horizon! • There”s no rest for the weary as Hope, Cable, and the rest of X-Force converge to tackle an ominous new threat!

