Preview: Captain America #12

and 09.18.13 5 years ago

This October, Nuke is on the warpath – and it”s up to Captain America to stop him as Loose Nuke continues in Captain America #12! From the blockbuster creative team of Rick Remender and Carlos Pacheco – it”s an all-out brawl between Super Soldiers as Nuke & Captain America come head-to-head! It”s a showdown for the ages, and you”ll never guess which flag-wearing Weapon Plus alumni comes out on top! Don”t miss Captain America #12 for the answer!

Around The Web

TAGSCAPTAIN AMERICAcarlos pachecoMarvel Comicsnukerick remender

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP