This October, Nuke is on the warpath – and it”s up to Captain America to stop him as Loose Nuke continues in Captain America #12! From the blockbuster creative team of Rick Remender and Carlos Pacheco – it”s an all-out brawl between Super Soldiers as Nuke & Captain America come head-to-head! It”s a showdown for the ages, and you”ll never guess which flag-wearing Weapon Plus alumni comes out on top! Don”t miss Captain America #12 for the answer!
Preview: Captain America #12
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.18.13 5 years ago
