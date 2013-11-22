Preview: Deadpool Annual #1

#Deadpool
and 11.22.13 5 years ago

Written by Ben Acker and Ben Blacker, the mad minds behind “The Thrilling Adventure Hour”! Answering the most asked question since Deadpool”s new series began… “Whatever Happened to the White Caption Boxes?” Featuring Thor, Daredevil, Luke Cage and…Madcap?!?

