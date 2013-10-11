• The Fantastic Four end up where we started — literally! • Trapped in an entire UNIVERSE controlled by DR. DOOM! • Has Old John Storm been right all along? • And Reed and Sue make a fateful decision that will change the lives of the whole Richards family!
Preview: Fantastic Four #13
