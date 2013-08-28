San Diego has become the latest victim of a monstrous invasion from the sea. With Godzilla recovering from his last destructive battle it”s up to a familiar face to fight off the mysterious Destoroyah swarm!
Preview: Godzilla: Rulers of Earth #3
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.28.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#Godzilla
