Preview: Guardians of the Galaxy #6

#Guardians Of The Galaxy
09.20.13

• The blockbuster new series hits hard as Marvel”s newest superstar Angela comes right for the Guardians!
• Round one is Gamora versus Angela…with an entire universe at stake!
• All that and comics legend Neil Gaiman joins the award-winning Ultimate Spider-Man team of Bendis and Pichelli in this one-of-a-kind comic book event!

TOPICS#Guardians Of The Galaxy
TAGSBrian Michael BendisGuardians of the GalaxyMarvel ComicsPAOLO RIVERASARA PICHELLI

