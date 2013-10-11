Preview: Guardians of the Galaxy #7

#Guardians Of The Galaxy
and 10.11.13 5 years ago

With the mysterious Angela now on the team and the massive effects of Infinity beginning to rise, the galaxy’s most mismatched heroes find themselves at a crossroads. PLUS: All covers feature a special digital variant cover activated by the Marvel AR app.

#Guardians Of The Galaxy
TAGSBrian Micahel bendisGuardians of the GalaxyJustin PonsorMarvel Comicsneil gaimanPAOLO RIVERASARA PICHELLIValerio Schitti

