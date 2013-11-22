Preview: Indestructible Hulk #16

and 11.22.13 5 years ago

“THE HUMANITY BOMB” PRELUDE! Earth”s scientists look to Bruce Banner to solve a problem Hulk can”t smash! Which of Banner”s assistants will make it out alive – and unchanged?

TAGSDave McCaigHulk Mark Waidindestructible hulkmahmud asrarMarvel Comics

