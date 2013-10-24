Preview: Iron Man #18

AN ALL NEW ARC BEGINS! “IRON METROPOLITAN” PART ONE! TONY STARK has returned from space with a vision of a better world. Who is his secret ally? What is his secret resource? Who on Earth would stop him? The MANDARIN is dead. He died at the end of Fraction”s run. There”s probably a reason why we”re mentioning it.

