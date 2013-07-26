Preview: Itty Bitty Hellboy #1

07.26.13

A ghost named Rasputin has been spotted! And Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. are going to find out what he”s up to. Who is Hellboy anyway? Why does he have such a big hand and what is it used for? Who’s weirder, him or his friends? What is the B.P.R.D.? And what does chicken soup have to do with all of it? This and more answered in the debut issue, where BIG things happen to itty bitty Hellboy! • The creators of Tiny Titans, Superman Family Adventures, and Aw Yeah Comics comes to Dark Horse! • A new kids” comic with Mike Mignola”s characters reimagined by Art Baltazar and Franco!

TAGSDark Horse ComicsHellboyItty Bitty Hellboy

