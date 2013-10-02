Preview: Judge Dredd Classics #4

10.02.13

“Apocalypse War” rages on in vibrant new color! Mega-City One retaliates against the East-Meg forces by attempting to nuke their city to kingdom come! The Sov forces have a trick up their sleeves, though, and with the Chief Judge out of commission, it looks like Dredd will have to take the reigns of resistance!

TAGSALAN GRANTCARLOS EZQUERRAIDWJim Fernjohn wagnerJudge dredd classics

