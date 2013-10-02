“Apocalypse War” rages on in vibrant new color! Mega-City One retaliates against the East-Meg forces by attempting to nuke their city to kingdom come! The Sov forces have a trick up their sleeves, though, and with the Chief Judge out of commission, it looks like Dredd will have to take the reigns of resistance!
Preview: Judge Dredd Classics #4
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.02.13 5 years ago
