Preview: Li’l Battlestar Galactica #1

and 01.13.14 5 years ago

AW YEAH BATTLESTAR GALACTICA! The search for Earth continues in this awesome epic event of tiny proportions! Who are these Cylons? Are they friends or foes? Does complaining to daddy Adama help or make things worse? Fear not, Apollo and Starbuck are here to save the day! Find out the answers to questions you’ve always wanted answered: How old do you have to be to ride a colonial viper? Is there a height requirement? And what does Baltar have to say in all of this? And where do Baby Cylons come from? Come join the new and smaller adventures aboard the Battlestar Galactica. And if that isn”t enough, each Li”l book comes with a two-page activity sheet!

TAGSart baltazardynamite entertainmentfrancoLiL Battlestar Galactica

