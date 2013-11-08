Preview: Marvel Knights: X-Men #1

Marvel Knights presents Brahm Revel”s thrilling and dark X-Men adventure that asks: what happens when your past comes back to kill you?

Wolverine, Kitty & Rogue set out on the road to rescue new mutants from being murdered. But their help may not be welcome in this backwoods town–and the murderer may be closer to them than they think.

A gritty murder mystery told by the talented and new to Marvel creator, Brahm Revel (Guerillas).