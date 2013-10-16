Preview: Night of the Living Deadpool #1

This January, Deadpool goes where no Deadpool has gone before – to the…dead? Marvel is proud to present your first look at Night of the Living Deadpool #1 – from Cullen Bunn, the writer behind the trilogy of Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe, Deadpool Killustrated, and Deadpool Kills Deadpool and artist Ramon Rosanas! After waking up from a pretty epic food coma, our hero finds himself in the middle of the zombie apocalypse! And Deadpool”s not the only one with a full belly – there”s plenty of brainless eating machines just looking for their next good meal! Nothing says “tasty meal” like a mutant who can re-grow his flesh! Don”t miss one of Deadpool”s darkest tales yet…and not just because it”s in black and white! Can the Merc with the Mouth avoid becoming the Merc in their Mouths? Find out this January when Deadpool takes on the undead in Night of the Living Deadpool #1!