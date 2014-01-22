Preview: The Punisher #2

and 01.22.14 5 years ago

This February, Frank Castle continues his journey out west in THE PUNISHER #2 – and the City of Angels has no idea what it”s in for! From blockbuster writer Nathan Edmondson and red-hot artist Mitch Gerads – a lead on a major source of guns and drugs finds Punisher hot on the tail of the Dos Soles gang. But when he finds himself in the crosshairs of dozens of armed thugs – they”ll find the Punisher isn”t so easily dispatched! Now, with the help of some unlikely allies (including a coyote), the stage is set for Frank to wage his war on crime on the streets of L.A. – if he lives that long! Los Angeles is also home to some of the Marvel Universe”s big baddies, and you”ll never believe who”s turf Frank just stepped on! Don”t miss the shocking last page when the explosive new series continues in THE PUNISHER #2!

TAGSJerome OpenaMarvel Comicsmitch geradsNathan EdmondsonThe Punisher

