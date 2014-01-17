Part 4 of ‘Revolutionary War’ o The long-awaited return of DEATH’S HEAD — one of the biggest hits of the original Marvel UK! o Death’s Head! Death’s Head II! On an adventure together for the first time EVER! o What threat could be grave enough to bring these two heroes together from across time? How about the villainous Mys-Tech organization resurfacing with an army?!
Preview: Revolutionary War: Death’s Head II #1
HitFix 01.17.14 5 years ago
