Preview: Revolutionary War: Death’s Head II #1

01.17.14 5 years ago

Part 4 of ‘Revolutionary War’ o The long-awaited return of DEATH’S HEAD — one of the biggest hits of the original Marvel UK! o Death’s Head! Death’s Head II! On an adventure together for the first time EVER! o What threat could be grave enough to bring these two heroes together from across time? How about the villainous Mys-Tech organization resurfacing with an army?!

TAGSandy lanningDeaths HeadLiam Sharpmark brooksMarvel ComicsNick Rocherevolutionary warRevolutionary War Deaths Head II

