The crew of the Uhumele have a plan to strike at the heart of the newly formed Galactic Empire-Darth Vader himself! While they seek a certain Jedi to join their cause, secrets among the crew begin to form cracks in their alliance. Could their plan be over before it”s begun? Elsewhere, Vader trains an assassin for Jedi hunting!
Preview: Star Wars: Dark Times – A Spark Remains #2
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.09.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#Star Wars
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With