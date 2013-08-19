When word comes that Sith are being sought out and murdered by another Sith, Ania Solo and Imperial Knight Jao want to find out why. The only things standing in their way are the Empire, the Jedi, the Galactic Alliance, and the Imperial Knights!
Preview: Star Wars: Legacy #6
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.19.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#Star Wars
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.20.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With