Preview: Superior Carnage #3

• IT”S ALIVE! The Wizard finally unveils Carnage”s BRAND NEW LOOK and releases his personal AGENT OF EVIL out into the world.

• But can the new FRIGHTFUL FOUR control their newest member? Or will the team be destroyed from within?

• KEVIN SHINICK (Robot Chicken, Avenging Spider-Man) and STEPHEN SEGOVIA (X-treme X-Men) strike at the heart of their own creation with an electrifying story that shouldn”t be missed!