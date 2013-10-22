Stunner is back and wants revenge for the only man she ever loved – Otto Octavius!
How will she avenge him? By killing the Superior Spider-Man!
Preview: Superior Spider-Man #21
Stunner is back and wants revenge for the only man she ever loved – Otto Octavius!
When does Amazing Spider-man 2 come out again? I’d like to know when it’s safe to start reading Spider-man again, as “superior” to me might as well be 2099 or one of the other non 616 takes on the character.
Not that it’s not a good book in a vacuum, just not Spider-man to me.